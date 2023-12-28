Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,782,000 after buying an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,309,000 after buying an additional 467,630 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

