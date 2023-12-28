Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

