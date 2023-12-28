Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

