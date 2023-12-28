Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.