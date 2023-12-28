Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.