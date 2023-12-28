Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

