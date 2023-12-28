Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Visteon stock opened at $128.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

