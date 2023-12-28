Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

