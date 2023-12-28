Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.47.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

