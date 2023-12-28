Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.79 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

