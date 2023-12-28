Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

