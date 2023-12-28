Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

