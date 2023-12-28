Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LUV opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

