Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,418 shares of company stock worth $230,004,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $359.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

