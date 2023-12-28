B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

