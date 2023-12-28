B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 247,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 576,013 shares.The stock last traded at $19.33 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RILY

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 479,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $8,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.