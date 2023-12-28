B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.76. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.80 and a 1-year high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

