Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.