Bank of America Downgrades AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Underperform

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AlloVir has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

AlloVir Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

