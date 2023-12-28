BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 50.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $117,492,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4,560.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

BCE stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

