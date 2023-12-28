Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.72

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.72 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 15363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

