Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 50.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

