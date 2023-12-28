Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.76. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.80 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

