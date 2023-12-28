BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.90 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.