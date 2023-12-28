BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.90 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.