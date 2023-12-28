Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.73. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 83,537 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

