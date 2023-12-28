BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.01 and a 200-day moving average of $446.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

