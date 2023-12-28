Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 746 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.