Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,909 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.