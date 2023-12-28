Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Lakeland Financial worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

