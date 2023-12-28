Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.