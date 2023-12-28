Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

AMGN opened at $286.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.24 and a 200 day moving average of $256.75.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.