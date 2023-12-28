Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.49% of Tompkins Financial worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.12 million, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.63. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

