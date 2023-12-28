Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 5,055 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.82% of German American Bancorp worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,866,010.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,816 shares of company stock worth $552,733. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $33.30 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $985.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

