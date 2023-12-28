Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 696 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.90% of Atrion worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Atrion by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 24.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Atrion

In other Atrion news, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

ATRI opened at $399.37 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $705.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.80.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

