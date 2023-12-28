Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 190,230 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,992,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

