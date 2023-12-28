Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,859 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $7,598,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

