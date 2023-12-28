Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.