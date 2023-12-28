Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,953 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.