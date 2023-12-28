Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

MKC opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.