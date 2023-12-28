Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

