BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 49,972 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $564.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

