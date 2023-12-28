BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Position Cut by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

