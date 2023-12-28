Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

