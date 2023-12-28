Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $27.71

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
BankUnited Price Performance
Shares of BKU opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
