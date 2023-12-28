Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $22.00

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of FGEN stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
