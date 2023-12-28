Brokerages Set First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT at $24.60

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

First Busey Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,372 shares of company stock worth $560,418 and sold 11,500 shares worth $259,072. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

