Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $171.86

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $163.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

