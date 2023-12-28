Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Fisker has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
