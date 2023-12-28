Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after buying an additional 1,405,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth $5,367,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Fisker has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.