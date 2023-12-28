Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) PT at $75.58

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MET opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

