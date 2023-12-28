Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $27.50

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
PINC opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.38.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
